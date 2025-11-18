Churchill China (LON:CHH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 486.86 and traded as low as GBX 342.20. Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 370, with a volume of 45,125 shares traded.

Churchill China Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 387.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 486.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Churchill China (LON:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 21 EPS for the quarter. Churchill China had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Churchill China plc will post 76.2128707 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Churchill China

Churchill China Company Profile

In other Churchill China news, insider Mark Moore purchased 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 360 per share, for a total transaction of £2,628. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

