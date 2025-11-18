First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.94 and traded as low as $9.56. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 212,926 shares traded.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 1.5% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 222,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investor Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 16.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 167,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 23,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $64,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

