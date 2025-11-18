First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.94 and traded as low as $9.56. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 212,926 shares traded.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
