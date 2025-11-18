OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.32 and traded as low as $4.14. OptimumBank shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 44,609 shares.

OptimumBank Trading Down 1.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OptimumBank by 24.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in OptimumBank by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 500,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 154,399 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in OptimumBank by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 24,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OptimumBank by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 69,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in OptimumBank by 22.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 652,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 117,841 shares during the last quarter. 7.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.