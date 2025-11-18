SilverBox Corp IV $SBXD Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of SilverBox Corp IV (NYSE:SBXD – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in SilverBox Corp IV were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Corp IV in the first quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBox Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $982,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBox Corp IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SilverBox Corp IV in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

SilverBox Corp IV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SBXD opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.12 million and a P/E ratio of 75.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57. SilverBox Corp IV has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $11.64.

SilverBox Corp IV (NYSE:SBXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

SilverBox Corp IV Company Profile

Silverbox Corp. IV is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

