Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 10.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.50 to $62.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $72.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $393.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.39 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.52%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.