Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,501,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,794,339,000 after acquiring an additional 560,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,350 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $899,139,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,120,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,545,000 after purchasing an additional 316,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,063,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,129,000 after purchasing an additional 181,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.08.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $80.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.61. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.17 and a twelve month high of $125.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 18.23%.The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

