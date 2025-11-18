Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $8.04 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 30,683 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $535.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.760 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 125.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KIM. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.27.

View Our Latest Report on Kimco Realty

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $500,346.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,031.60. This represents a 36.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.