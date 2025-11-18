Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 7,037 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,894,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,502,090,000 after purchasing an additional 298,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,782,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $736,487,000 after buying an additional 496,691 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $531,037,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 21.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,159,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,656,000 after acquiring an additional 746,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 36.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,483,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,924,000 after acquiring an additional 932,575 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.91. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,604.45. The trade was a 52.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

