Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,883 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 116,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 34,801 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $15,663,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,522,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 33,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.24.

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $983,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 83,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,500.02. This trade represents a 32.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $3,753,318.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,919,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,217,231.20. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 543,738 shares of company stock worth $12,922,932. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $26.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.