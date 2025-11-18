Insider Buying: Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Director Buys C$32,340.00 in Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,875,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,558,366.32. This represents a 0.21% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Aurion Resources Stock Up 1.0%

AU stock opened at C$1.01 on Tuesday. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.54 and a twelve month high of C$1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$151.09 million, a PE ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.90.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

