Insider Buying: Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Director Buys C$32,340.00 in Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,875,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,558,366.32. This represents a 0.21% increase in their ownership of the stock.
Aurion Resources Stock Up 1.0%
AU stock opened at C$1.01 on Tuesday. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.54 and a twelve month high of C$1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$151.09 million, a PE ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.90.
About Aurion Resources
