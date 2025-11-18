Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Major Shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy Sells 1,027,670 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 1,027,670 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $20,892,531.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,193,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,151,943.98. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vivek Ramaswamy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Vivek Ramaswamy sold 539,650 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $11,068,221.50.

On Thursday, November 13th, Vivek Ramaswamy sold 287,283 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $5,978,359.23.

On Friday, September 5th, Vivek Ramaswamy sold 385,816 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $5,000,175.36.

On Thursday, September 4th, Vivek Ramaswamy sold 194,933 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $2,518,534.36.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Vivek Ramaswamy sold 1,195,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $14,937,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROIV shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Roivant Sciences from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Roivant Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,546,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $31,988,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 316.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,978,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,851 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the second quarter worth $31,324,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 20,370,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,574,000 after buying an additional 2,603,260 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

