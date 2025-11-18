Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.23.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $102.48 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $87.72 and a one year high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $330.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.95 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 126.58%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,098,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,394,000 after purchasing an additional 62,716 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $1,545,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 33,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

