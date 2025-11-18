James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Digital Look reports.

Shares of James Cropper stock opened at GBX 339 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £32.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.52. James Cropper has a twelve month low of GBX 125.15 and a twelve month high of GBX 340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 306.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 266.21.

James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported GBX 21.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Cropper had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that James Cropper will post 10.2657444 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James Cropper is a global market leader in advanced materials and paper products. Led by the Cropper family for six generations, the business has an international workforce and an operational reach in over 50 countries.

Established in 1845, the Group manufactures paper, packaging and advanced materials incorporating pioneering non-wovens and electrochemical coatings.

James Cropper is a specialist provider of niche solutions tailored to a unique customer specification, ranging from substrates and components in hydrogen electrolysis and fuel cells to bespoke colours and textures in paper and moulded fibre packaging designed to replace single use plastics.

The Group operates across multiple markets from luxury retail to renewable energy.

