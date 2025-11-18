Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Truist Financial

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alkermes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.69.

Alkermes Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of ALKS opened at $29.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Alkermes had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $394.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.470 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 69,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,701.20. This represents a 11.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 933.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Alkermes by 1,071.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

