United Overseas Australia (ASX:UOS) Insider Chong Kong Acquires 7,751,800 Shares of Stock

United Overseas Australia Ltd (ASX:UOS – Get Free Report) insider Chong Kong bought 7,751,800 shares of United Overseas Australia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of A$5,224,713.20.

United Overseas Australia Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $891.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20.

United Overseas Australia Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 78.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. United Overseas Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

About United Overseas Australia

United Overseas Australia Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and resale of land and buildings in Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Land Development and Resale, and Others. The Investment segment holds various investment properties.

