UWM (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Ishbia Mat Sells 596,356 Shares

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $3,142,796.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,058,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,292.40. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $2,945,998.64.

On Monday, November 10th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $3,262,067.32.

On Friday, November 7th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $3,089,124.08.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $3,393,265.64.

On Monday, November 3rd, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $3,435,010.56.

On Friday, October 31st, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $3,333,630.04.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $3,399,229.20.

On Monday, October 27th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $3,476,755.48.

On Friday, October 24th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $3,500,609.72.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $3,417,119.88.

UWM Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of UWM stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.50 and a beta of 1.79.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $151.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.51 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. Research analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley downgraded UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research upgraded UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of UWM in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.54.

Institutional Trading of UWM

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in UWM by 8.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in UWM by 408.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in UWM by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UWM by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 36,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

