Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF $FBCG Position Reduced by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 76.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 271,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885,572 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $13,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBCG. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1,027.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 14,995 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FBCG opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $50.14.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

