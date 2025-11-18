iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF $IPAC Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 399,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,860 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $27,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAC. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth $143,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at about $229,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of IPAC opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.65. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $75.70.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.