Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 62,665 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 940,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 62,665 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $29,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,003,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $375,662,000 after purchasing an additional 457,045 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,022,000 after buying an additional 81,135 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,896,000 after buying an additional 89,987 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,698,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,416,000 after acquiring an additional 128,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,347,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.26%.

Enterprise Products Partners announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

