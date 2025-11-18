iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $12,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 214.3% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $376.62 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $273.60 and a one year high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $380.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.29.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.