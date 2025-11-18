Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $GCOR

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,812 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.05% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $31,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $131,000. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 596,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after buying an additional 38,106 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GCOR stock opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average of $41.29. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $42.17.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

