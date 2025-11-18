Creative Planning Boosts Stake in The Kroger Co. $KR

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kroger were worth $13,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kroger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,299,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,863,000 after buying an additional 186,302 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,397,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,067,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Kroger by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,084,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $178,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $66.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $74.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

