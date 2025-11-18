Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 264,526 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 493,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,526 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $29,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 44,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. West Wealth Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 357,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 29,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 19,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.89. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

