Creative Planning Acquires 8,585 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $14,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 55.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,937,000 after purchasing an additional 93,978 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,427,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kane Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 13.8% in the second quarter. Kane Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Zacks Research downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Susquehanna set a $235.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.29.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of HWM stock opened at $200.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.12 and a 200 day moving average of $181.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.04 and a 1-year high of $211.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

