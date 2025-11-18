Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,820 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 18.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Trimble by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,747,880.50. The trade was a 8.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $602,015.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,186.44. The trade was a 94.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 24,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,986 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Price Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $75.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.90. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

