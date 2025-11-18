Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 779 AppLovin Corporation $APP

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 36.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,752,000 after buying an additional 1,769,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AppLovin by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,830,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,536 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in AppLovin by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,270,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,859 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AppLovin by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,011,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,876,000 after acquiring an additional 992,316 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth $198,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total transaction of $13,127,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,360,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,280,707.28. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $17,578,050.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 269,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,579,499.65. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 484,338 shares of company stock valued at $243,010,812. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $539.27 on Tuesday. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $745.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $614.86 and its 200-day moving average is $466.09.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.AppLovin’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

APP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $810.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $693.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $705.00 target price on AppLovin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.27.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

