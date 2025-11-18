First Trust Growth Strength ETF $FTGS Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTGS. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,364,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,846,000 after purchasing an additional 551,873 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,288,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,047,000 after buying an additional 44,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,249,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,721,000 after acquiring an additional 20,912 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,192,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,468,000 after acquiring an additional 208,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,128,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,576,000 after acquiring an additional 180,948 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTGS opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

