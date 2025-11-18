Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day moving average of $71.84. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $57.67 and a 52 week high of $75.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.