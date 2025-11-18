Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,103 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF $TIPX

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,103 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 225,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 151,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 45,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 731,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 110,022 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIPX opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.15. SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $19.41.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

