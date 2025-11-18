Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coign Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the second quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $688.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.73.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC opened at $562.68 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $426.24 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $589.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.