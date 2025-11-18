Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 9,545 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 81.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $24,806,000. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 226,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 23,542 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

