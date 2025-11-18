Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF $FVAL

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,293,000 after purchasing an additional 94,266 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $924,000.

NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $69.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.74. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.97.

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

