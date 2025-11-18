Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,825 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 43.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 15,782.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,728,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,603 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $333,089,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,240,000 after buying an additional 1,239,996 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000,000 after acquiring an additional 709,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 738.2% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 759,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,766,000 after acquiring an additional 668,637 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Waste Management from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Baird R W raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.25.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $207.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $83.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.