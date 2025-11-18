Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,438,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,548,000 after buying an additional 324,452 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,200,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,164,000 after acquiring an additional 362,424 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,997,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 170,094 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,648,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,753,000 after acquiring an additional 287,066 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 904,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,854,000 after purchasing an additional 347,988 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $56.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average of $53.56.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

