Candriam S.C.A. Buys Shares of 2,121 RB Global, Inc. $RBA

Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RB Global by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,552,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,383,000 after buying an additional 317,781 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of RB Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 131,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RB Global Stock Down 3.0%

RBA stock opened at $98.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.68 and a fifty-two week high of $119.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. RB Global had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 59.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered RB Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on RB Global from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on RB Global from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of RB Global from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RB Global news, Director Deborah Stein purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.26 per share, with a total value of $101,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,260. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $254,140.65. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

