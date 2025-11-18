Candriam S.C.A. Sells 1,504 Shares of Bank Of Montreal $BMO

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 18.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bank Of Montreal by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 40.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank Of Montreal alerts:

Bank Of Montreal Stock Down 1.5%

Bank Of Montreal stock opened at $122.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bank Of Montreal has a twelve month low of $85.40 and a twelve month high of $131.36. The company has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank Of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.21. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Bank Of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Bank Of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMO. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Bank Of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Get Our Latest Report on BMO

Bank Of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.