Geode Capital Management LLC Has $175.31 Million Stock Position in Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,734,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,319 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $175,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 730,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 215,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTRG opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $42.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $476.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.3426 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

