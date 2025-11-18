Geode Capital Management LLC Has $180.34 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,694,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $180,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $876,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 29.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at $4,790,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 287.0% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 1,020.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 210,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after buying an additional 191,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Signal news, COO Mark Weber sold 51,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $5,710,421.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 73,874 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,383.44. This trade represents a 40.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Signal Stock Down 2.4%

FSS opened at $107.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.55. Federal Signal Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $132.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.19 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 14.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSS shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research cut Federal Signal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

