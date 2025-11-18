Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 678,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $193,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 296.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised AeroVironment from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.07.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $283.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $334.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.54. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.25 and a 1-year high of $417.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -443.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.09.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.46, for a total transaction of $170,038.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,094.06. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $654,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,567. This represents a 25.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,157. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Articles

