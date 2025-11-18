Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,016,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,905 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $198,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,522,000 after buying an additional 275,354 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.5% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,781,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,537,000 after acquiring an additional 140,307 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,861,000 after acquiring an additional 260,470 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after acquiring an additional 47,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 934,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,896,000 after purchasing an additional 101,214 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. Wall Street Zen cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.99.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.57. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 105.04%.The firm had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corporation will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

