Community West Bancshares $CWBC Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Community West Bancshares were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 28.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 70.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 62,854 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares in the first quarter worth $2,995,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Community West Bancshares from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Community West Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Community West Bancshares from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CWBC opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $404.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.93. Community West Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 million. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community West Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.