Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 57,883 Shares of ATI Inc. $ATI

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,435,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $210,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter worth $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in ATI by 79.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ATI by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ATI in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in ATI by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:ATI opened at $98.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $103.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. ATI had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other ATI news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total value of $1,029,945.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,394 shares in the company, valued at $11,663,599.86. This trade represents a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 21,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $1,816,408.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,403,101.16. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,892. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 price objective on ATI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ATI from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of ATI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ATI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ATI

ATI Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.