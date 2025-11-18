Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Cushman & Wakefield PLC $CWK

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,798 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 46.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,156,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,573,000 after buying an additional 3,842,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,064,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,300,000 after acquiring an additional 478,484 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 5,369,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,874,000 after purchasing an additional 649,705 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,022,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,070,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 84,998 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cushman & Wakefield

In related news, Director Angela Sun sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $108,936.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 46,498 shares in the company, valued at $744,897.96. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 2.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CWK

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.