Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,932 Shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF $SIHY

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. SK Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,273,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period.

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SIHY opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72. Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $46.69.

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (SIHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of high-yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds selected based on a proprietary scientific method. SIHY was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Harbor.

