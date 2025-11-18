Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 10,547 Shares of PCB Bancorp $PCB

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PCB Bancorp were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 88,589 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of PCB Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

PCB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCB opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $301.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.60. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.47%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

