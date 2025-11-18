Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 22,423 Shares of NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $IQSU

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter.

Get NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA IQSU opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.03. NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.68.

About NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (IQSU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam ESG US Equity index. The fund tracks a proprietary index of large-cap US stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market capitalization. IQSU was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.