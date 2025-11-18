Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.23 Million in Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 1,386.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus stock opened at $91.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.76. Rambus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.18). Rambus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $178.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Rambus has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Arete Research raised Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rambus from $73.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rambus from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.14.

In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $642,225.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,459.12. The trade was a 19.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 9,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $832,085.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,231. This represents a 12.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,940. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

