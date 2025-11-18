Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Clarivate PLC $CLVT

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 296,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,995 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clarivate by 688.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 52.9% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $4.20 price target on Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Clarivate Stock Performance

NYSE CLVT opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Clarivate PLC has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $623.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.35 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 15.83%.Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Clarivate has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Clarivate PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clarivate news, Director Kenneth L. Cornick acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,690,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 775,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,500. This represents a 181.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $4,861,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,247,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,208.30. The trade was a 185.39% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 2,285,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,688,800 over the last quarter. 23.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

