Primis Financial Corp. $FRST Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,217 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Primis Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Primis Financial by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FRST. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Primis Financial in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.00.

Primis Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FRST opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.49 million, a PE ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 0.86. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is presently 285.71%.

Primis Financial Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

