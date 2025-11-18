Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Delek US by 20.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 50,825 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 839,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Kennondale Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at $493,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 4.83%.The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently -12.50%.

DK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Delek US from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

In related news, EVP Joseph Israel sold 20,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $823,551.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,048.16. This trade represents a 24.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 7,135 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $208,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,116.56. This trade represents a 12.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,489 shares of company stock worth $2,655,285. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

